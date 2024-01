Awards

All 18 Stars Who Are EGOT Winners: Jennifer Hudson, John Legend and More

The best in the biz! Only 18 stars to date have earned the most coveted honor in Hollywood: the EGOT. The awe-inspiring acronym is shorthand for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, the four highest achievements one could receive in the entertainment industry. Each award represents a standout in the field of television (Emmy), music (Grammy), […]