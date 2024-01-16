Your account
The Best Dressed Men at the 2023 Emmys: From James Marsden to Colman Domingo

By
Feature Best Dressed Men at the 2023 Emmys
10
Although the Emmys were postponed due to the writer’s strike, the men’s eclectic and stylish red carpet looks made it well worth the wait.

There was notably a wide array of fabric, color and accessories at the Monday, January 15, ceremony. Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams dressed in head-to-toe leather in a custom black Dolce and Gabbana suit, while Killers of the Flower Moon actor Tatanka Means opted for a velvet emerald green tuxedo. Some chose to add a pop of white into their looks, including Jeremy Allen White and Jason Sudeikis.

The surprising stand-out accessory of the night? Brooches, which were worn by Colman Domingo, Chris Perfetti and Joel Kim Booster.

Arguably, the most intriguing accessory of the night came in the form of Perfetti’s hair, which was intricately gelled into a stylish wave pattern along the side of his head.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more.

Chris Perfetti

Colman Domingo

Donald Glover
James Marsden
Jason Sudeikis
Jeremy Allen White

Joel Kim Booster

Tatanka Means

Tony Shalhoub

Tyler James Williams

