When styled right, a person’s hair can be their greatest accessory.

Abbott Elementary actor Chris Perfetti attended the 2023 Emmys in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15, looking dapper in a navy blue double breasted suit and artfully gelled hair.

The suit in question was designed by BMC Studio and featured two front pockets, a white button-down shirt with black buttons and a black bow tie. Perfetti, 35, accessorized the classic look with a pair of black patent leather Louboutin dress shoes and a silver diamond-shaped Neil Lane brooch.

Arguably the most intriguing part about Perfetti’s look was not his clothing, but his hair. The actor wore his brown locks parted to the side and meticulously gelled into a swooping zigzag shape on the right side of his head.

Perfetti plays Jacob Hill on Abbott Elementary. The hit show first premiered in December 2021, and season 3 is scheduled to air on February 7 on ABC. Abbott Elementary has enjoyed widespread success and was nominated for several Emmys this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling (which they lost to The White Lotus) and Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series (which they lost to The Bear). Quinta Brunson, who created Abbott Elementary and stars as Janine Teagues on the show, won the Emmy for the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series.

The show is set in a Philadelphia public school. It follows the humorous challenges faced by a dedicated and quirky group of teachers as they navigate the ups and downs of the education system. Perfetti’s character, Jacob Hill, is a history teacher at the school, whose students call him Mr. C. due to his corny nature.

Before heading into the ceremony, Perfetti caught up with The Hollywood Reporter and revealed what fans can expect from season 3.

“I’m so excited about where this season is going. I feel like from the jump, Quinta [Brunson] has really turned the show on its head,” he said, adding, “There’s a lot of amazing characters who you will meet in the very early episodes of the season.”