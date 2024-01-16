The 2023 Emmy Awards were all about TV reunions, including the cast of Grey’s Anatomy and Cheers, big wins and touching speeches — but not all the night’s top moments made it on air.

The 75th Primetime Emmys were hosted by Anthony Anderson, who enlisted his mom, Doris Hancox, to make sure all the winners stayed on task. With every award came applause from the audience, with The Bear and Succession cleaning up and stealing the show. Both series took home six trophies, including the night’s biggest honors, Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Drama Series, respectively.

“My parents are here tonight,” Ayo Edebiri said while accepting her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. “I’m making them sit kind of far away from me because I’m a bad kid. But I love you guys so much.”

Kieran Culkin, meanwhile, made his case for why his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category win should earn him another baby with wife Jazz Charton. “I want more,” he declared. “You said maybe if I win!”

Related: The Best Fashion From the Emmy Awards After much anticipation and a postponement, the 2023 Emmy Awards are almost underway at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15. The Television Academy announced in August 2023 that the 75th annual ceremony was pushed to January 2024 amid actors, writers and other entertainment workers going on strike. Both the Writers Guild […]

While the speeches and the sweet on-stage reunions captivated audiences, there was a lot going on during commercial breaks. Plus, viewers were not privy to many of the crossover interactions in the crowd.

Scroll down for a look at the behind-the-scenes moments from the 2023 Emmys:

A Surprise Plus 1

Selena Gomez was spotted entering Peacock Theater with boyfriend Benny Blanco after posing on the red carpet with her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Suffering for Beauty

After Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons walked to their seats together, Dunst, 41, picked up the train of her dress to show her husband, 35, her high heels. “So uncomfortable,” she was overheard saying, according to an Us Weekly insider.

Happy Hello

Jason Segel brought his girlfriend, Kayla Radomski, along to say “hello” to Clare Danes before taking their seats in the first row. Segel, 43, was also seen chatting with Gomez, 31, before the show began.

Related: See the Complete List of Emmy Awards Nominees and Winners The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards brought out some of TV’s biggest stars after months of anticipation. A-listers flocked to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15, for the 75th annual awards show, hosted by Anthony Anderson. Nominations were announced in July 2023, two months before the Emmys were initially set to be […]

Celebratory Smooch

Ross Mathews kissed his partner, Dr. Wellinthon García, after taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition for RuPaul’s Drag Race, which he produced.

No Beef Here

Bella Ramsey and Ariana DeBose were photographed sharing a hug inside the Emmys on Monday following their awkward Critics Choice Awards encounter. During the Sunday, January 14, awards show, Ramsey, 20, made a joke about DeBose, 32, calling her one of the “actors who also think that they’re singers.” When the cameras panned to DeBose she was visibly confused by the jab and revealed via her Instagram Story, “No I didn’t find it funny. Lol.” However, their Emmys run-in seemingly confirmed there are no hard feelings.

It’s Game Time

Kaitlin Olson outed her husband, Rob McElhenny, for watching the Philadelphia Eagles during the awards show by snapping his photo. “Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles #gobirds #FlyEaglesFly,” McElhenny, 46, wrote via X (formerly Twitter).

Stop, Picture Time!

James Marsden snapped a photo on his iPhone of the theater before finding his spot in the venue, a source tells Us.

Mingling Martin

Martin Short appeared to be a social butterfly after being spotted chatting with his Only Murders in the Building costars and “smiling and mingling” with several A-listers.

Dynamic Duo

“We’ve reached the stage in life where we’ll only present awards while sitting down,” Tina Fey told the crowd as she and Amy Poehler reunited for special Emmys edition of “Weekend Update.” While fans showed them love on social media, the audience inside the venue “went wild” when the pair took the stage, an insider tells Us.

In Loving Memory

Every awards show, the entertainment industry honors the actors, writers and TV workers who died during the past year. When Matthew Perry’s photo came up during the In Memoriam tribute, the crowd “clapped wildly,” a source tells Us. Charlie Puth teamed up with The War and Treaty to sing the Friends theme song as an added tribute to Perry, who died in October 2023 at the age of 54.

Wardrobe Throwdown

Before Culkin, 41, took the stage to accept his award, he took off his jacket and threw it down on the stage. It stayed there until he picked it up and walked off after accepting his award.

Oh, Happy Day

Jessica Chastain was all smiles as she exited the awards show.

Related: ‘Succession’ Cast Owns the Red Carpet at the Emmy Awards Although Succession ended months ago, the Roy family is still at war as the cast prepares to go head-to-head in multiple categories at the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15. Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin were just a few of the stars from the hit HBO series attending the event. While […]

Casual Couple

Ali Wong and boyfriend Bill Hader were spotted walking on the street after the show ended. Wong, who won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, was wearing Adidas Sambas with black stripes after slipping off her high heels. Wong told E! News during the red carpet show that she was nursing a knee injury.

Unwinding

The White Lotus alum Aubrey Plaza was seen smoking a cigarette outside an Emmys afterparty.

Double Trouble

Steven Yeun was proudly carrying his two Emmys throughout the gala, per an insider, including his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie trophy.