While Bill Hader and Ali Wong walked the red carpet at the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards solo, they reunited when the ceremony began.

Inside, the pair shared a sweet smooch when Wong, 41, took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Amy Lay in Beef.

While accepting her award, Wong got visibly emotional as she thanked her parents and her daughters whom she called her “everything.” Hader, for his part, was brought to tears by the speech.

Hader, 45, and Wong were seated in the front row of Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre on Monday, January 15. The cameras panned to the couple after the trophy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie was presented to Wong’s Beef director Lee Sung Jin. Hader and Wong gave Sung Jin, 38, a standing ovation as he walked up to the Emmys stage.

Hader was in attendance at Monday’s event in celebration of his HBO series Barry, which he co-created and stars in as Barry Berkman. He scored nominations in three categories: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Related: The Best Fashion From the Emmy Awards After much anticipation and a postponement, the 2023 Emmy Awards are almost underway at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15. The Television Academy announced in August 2023 that the 75th annual ceremony was pushed to January 2024 amid actors, writers and other entertainment workers going on strike. Both the Writers Guild […]

Earlier this month, Wong took home a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Beef. After Wong’s name was called, she and Hader shared a kiss.

While the public display of affection came as a shock to many fans, the comedians were first linked in late 2022. After a brief split later that year, the Saturday Night Live alum hinted in April 2023 that he and Wong had reconciled.

“My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count,” Hader told Collider at the time without identifying his beau’s name. “So, I’m going to have a vacation. I need to go into sponge mode, where I’m watching stuff and reading.”

Days after the interview was published, Hader’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair had rekindled their romance. As for why the first go-round didn’t last, a source exclusively told Us later that month, “It was all about timing.”

Related: See the Complete List of Emmy Awards Nominees and Winners The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here after months of anticipation, and they brought out some of TV’s biggest stars. A-listers flocked to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15, for the 75th annual awards show, hosted by Anthony Anderson. Nominations were announced in July 2023, two months before the Emmys […]

“They’re actually perfect for each other,” the source said. “They have a lot in common. They both have kids, they both have warped senses of humor and their chemistry is apparently off the charts.”

Hader and Wong have both been married previously. In 2017, Hader and ex-wife Maggie Carey called it quits after 11 years of marriage. The former couple share daughters Hannah, 14, Harper, 11, and Hayley, 9. The Always Be My Maybe actress, for her part, announced that she and husband Justin Hakuta had split in April 2022. The twosome share daughters Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6.

“It’s an official romance, but there’s no talk about moving in together or anything like that,” the source said of Hader and Wong. “While they seem to be serious, they’re both on the same page about taking it one day at a time. At this point it’s all about having a connection, which they do, and having some fun.”

Related: Bill Hader and Ali Wong’s Relationship Timeline Bill Hader and Ali Wong are a match made in comedy heaven. Hader and Wong were both married to other people before they were first linked in 2022. Hader wed director Maggie Carey in 2006 and welcomed three daughters: Hayley, Hannah and Harper. News broke in 2017 that the pair had split after more than […]

The insider added that the pair “have known each other for a while” and were “friends first, nothing serious.” But once Wong became single, “the idea of dating became a possibility.”

“They were both at a good place in their lives and decided to give it another shot,” the source said.