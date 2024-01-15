After much anticipation and a postponement, the 2023 Emmy Awards are almost underway at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15.



The Television Academy announced in August 2023 that the 75th annual ceremony was pushed to January 2024 amid actors, writers and other entertainment workers going on strike. Both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) walked picket lines all summer after failing to agree to labor terms with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

SAG-AFTRA officially reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with AMPTP in November 2023 after nearly four months on strike. Last year marked the first time the Emmys have been pushed back since September 2001 and the 9/11 attacks. (The WGA and AMPTP reached their own respective agreement in September 2023.)

Monday’s ceremony is set to honor and celebrate the best TV shows and TV stars of 2023. Succession, which came to an end in May 2023 after four seasons, is expected to come out on top with a total of 27 nominations. Costars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin are all facing off for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Of course, no award show is complete without a red carpet. Before the big event commenced, fan-favorite stars showed off their fierce fashion sense in sparkling gowns, stylish suits and glam to remember.

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore at the 2023 Emmy Awards: