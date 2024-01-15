See the Complete List of 2023 Emmy Awards Nominees and Winners

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here after months of anticipation, and they brought out some of TV’s biggest stars.
A-listers flocked to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15, for the 75th annual awards show, hosted by Anthony Anderson. Nominations were announced in July 2023, two months before the Emmys were initially set to be held. However, the ceremony was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, both of which have been resolved.
Succession earned more nods than any other show this year, with a total of 27 for its fourth and final season. The HBO hit became the first series to receive three nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin in the running.
One week before the Emmys, Succession swept the 2024 Golden Globes, winning Best Television Series – Drama. Culkin defeated Cox and Strong in the Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama category, while Sarah Snook took home the Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama trophy. Matthew Macfadyen came out on top in the supporting actor category, beating costars Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård.
Scroll down for the complete list of 2023 Emmy Awards nominees, and look for the bolded names during the show to find out who won:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
The Bear (FX)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Wednesday (Netflix)
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
House of the Dragon (HBO)
The Last of Us (HBO)
Succession (HBO)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef (Netflix)
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – Barry
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon – George & Tammy
Steven Yeun – Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback – Swarm
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong – Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus
Theo James – The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Alan Ruck – Succession
Will Sharpe – The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee – Beef
Ray Liotta – Black Bird
Young Mazino – Beef
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello – Beef
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever – Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Barry: “wow” – Bill Hader (HBO)
The Bear: “Review” – Christopher Storer (FX)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes” – Amy Sherman-Palladino (Prime Video)
The Ms. Pat Show: “Don’t Touch My Hair” – Mary Lou Belli (BET+)
Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – Declan Lowney (Apple TV+)
Wednesday: “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe” – Tim Burton (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Andor: “Rix Road” – Benjamin Caron (Disney+)
Bad Sisters: “The Prick” – Dearbhla Walsh (Apple TV+)
The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time” – Peter Hoar (HBO)
Succession: “America Decides” – Andrij Parekh (HBO)
Succession: “Connor’s Wedding” – Mark Mylod (HBO)
Succession: “Living+” – Lorene Scafaria (HBO)
The White Lotus: “Arrivederci” – Mike White (HBO)
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef: “Figures of Light” – Lee Sung Jin (Netflix)
Beef: “The Great Fabricator” – Jake Schreier (Netflix)
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “Bad Meat” – Carl Franklin (Netflix)
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “Silenced” – Paris Barclay (Netflix)
Fleishman Is in Trouble: “Me-Time” – Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (FX)
Prey – Dan Trachtenberg (Hulu)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Barry: “wow” – Bill Hader (HBO)
The Bear: “System” – Christopher Storer (FX)
Jury Duty: “Ineffective Assistance” – Mekki Leeper (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It” – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky (Hulu)
The Other Two: “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play” – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider (Max)
Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Andor: “One Way Out” – Beau Willimon (Disney+)
Bad Sisters: “The Prick” – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer (Apple TV+)
Better Call Saul: “Point and Shoot” – Gordon Smith (AMC)
Better Call Saul: “Saul Gone” – Peter Gould (AMC)
The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time” – Craig Mazin (HBO)
Succession: “Connor’s Wedding” – Jesse Armstrong (HBO)
The White Lotus: “Arrivederci” – Mike White (HBO)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef: “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain” – Lee Sung Jin (Netflix)
Fire Island – Joel Kim Booster (Hulu)
Fleishman Is in Trouble: “Me-Time” – Taffy Brodesser-Akner (FX)
Prey – Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg (Hulu)
Swarm: “Stung” – Janine Nabers and Donald Glover (Prime Video)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Al Yankovic and Eric Appel (The Roku Channel)
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race (CBS)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (Disney+)
The Oscars (ABC)
75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)