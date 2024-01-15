See the Complete List of 2023 Emmy Awards Nominees and Winners

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here after months of anticipation, and they brought out some of TV’s biggest stars.

A-listers flocked to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15, for the 75th annual awards show, hosted by Anthony Anderson. Nominations were announced in July 2023, two months before the Emmys were initially set to be held. However, the ceremony was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, both of which have been resolved.

Succession earned more nods than any other show this year, with a total of 27 for its fourth and final season. The HBO hit became the first series to receive three nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin in the running.

One week before the Emmys, Succession swept the 2024 Golden Globes, winning Best Television Series – Drama. Culkin defeated Cox and Strong in the Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama category, while Sarah Snook took home the Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama trophy. Matthew Macfadyen came out on top in the supporting actor category, beating costars Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård.

Related: See Emmy Awards Hosts Through the Years TV’s biggest night has been hosted by many notable Hollywood names over the years. Stephen Colbert is a 45-time Emmy nominee and a 10-time winner, but he also has experience hosting the event. He was tapped to host the 69th annual ceremony in 2017. The Colbert Report alum opened the show with a big musical number. He recruited stars […]

Scroll down for the complete list of 2023 Emmy Awards nominees, and look for the bolded names during the show to find out who won:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Succession (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon – George & Tammy

Steven Yeun – Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback – Swarm

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong – Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Related: See the Emmy Awards' Best Dressed Celebs of All Time From Sarah Jessica Parker to Jennifer Aniston, see which stars nailed it on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards through the years!

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus

Theo James – The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Alan Ruck – Succession

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee – Beef

Ray Liotta – Black Bird

Young Mazino – Beef

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello – Beef

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever – Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry: “wow” – Bill Hader (HBO)

The Bear: “Review” – Christopher Storer (FX)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes” – Amy Sherman-Palladino (Prime Video)

The Ms. Pat Show: “Don’t Touch My Hair” – Mary Lou Belli (BET+)

Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – Declan Lowney (Apple TV+)

Wednesday: “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe” – Tim Burton (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Andor: “Rix Road” – Benjamin Caron (Disney+)

Bad Sisters: “The Prick” – Dearbhla Walsh (Apple TV+)

The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time” – Peter Hoar (HBO)

Succession: “America Decides” – Andrij Parekh (HBO)

Succession: “Connor’s Wedding” – Mark Mylod (HBO)

Succession: “Living+” – Lorene Scafaria (HBO)

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci” – Mike White (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef: “Figures of Light” – Lee Sung Jin (Netflix)

Beef: “The Great Fabricator” – Jake Schreier (Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “Bad Meat” – Carl Franklin (Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “Silenced” – Paris Barclay (Netflix)

Fleishman Is in Trouble: “Me-Time” – Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (FX)

Prey – Dan Trachtenberg (Hulu)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry: “wow” – Bill Hader (HBO)

The Bear: “System” – Christopher Storer (FX)

Jury Duty: “Ineffective Assistance” – Mekki Leeper (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It” – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky (Hulu)

The Other Two: “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play” – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider (Max)

Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Andor: “One Way Out” – Beau Willimon (Disney+)

Bad Sisters: “The Prick” – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul: “Point and Shoot” – Gordon Smith (AMC)

Better Call Saul: “Saul Gone” – Peter Gould (AMC)

The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time” – Craig Mazin (HBO)

Succession: “Connor’s Wedding” – Jesse Armstrong (HBO)

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci” – Mike White (HBO)

Related: Best Emmy Awards Selfies Throughout the Show’s History Smile for the camera! The Emmy Awards focus on the honoring TV’s best, but for many fans it’s an excuse to see the best-dressed stars and the selfies they take. As TV lovers prepare to see if their favorite show takes home the trophy each year, Hollywood’s biggest names are getting all dressed up and […]

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef: “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain” – Lee Sung Jin (Netflix)

Fire Island – Joel Kim Booster (Hulu)

Fleishman Is in Trouble: “Me-Time” – Taffy Brodesser-Akner (FX)

Prey – Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg (Hulu)

Swarm: “Stung” – Janine Nabers and Donald Glover (Prime Video)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Al Yankovic and Eric Appel (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (Disney+)

The Oscars (ABC)

75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)