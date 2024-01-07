See the Complete List of Golden Globes 2024 Nominees and Winners

The 81st annual Golden Globes are officially kicking off the 2024 awards season on Sunday, January 7, with Hollywood’s hottest stars stepping out for the big night.

Nominations were announced in December 2023. Barbie and Succession earned the most nods for film and TV, respectively, with nine each. Oppenheimer trailed closely behind its box-office competition with a total of eight nominations, while fan-favorite series The Bear and Only Murders in the Building each secured five chances to take home a television trophy.

Sunday’s ceremony will see two new categories introduced. The award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement honors movies that made at least $100 million domestically and $150 million worldwide, with Barbie and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour among the inaugural group of nominees. Trevor Noah, Wanda Sykes and more, meanwhile, are up for the first Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television trophy.

Scroll down to see the complete list of 2024 Golden Globe nominees — and look for the bolded names during the show to see who won:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Motion Picture — Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall (France)

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (United States)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom / Poland / United States)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Matt Damon – Air

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Director

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Best Screenplay

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach – Barbie

Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Score

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi – The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi – The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon (posthumous)

Best Original Song

“Addicted to Romance” (Bruce Springsteen) – She Came to Me

“Dance the Night” (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin) – Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” (Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt) – Barbie

“Peaches” (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker) – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” (Lenny Kravitz) – Rustin

“What Was I Made For?” (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) – Barbie

Best Television Series — Drama

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

Dominic West – The Crown (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Helen Mirren – 1923 (Paramount+)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)

Emma Stone – The Curse (Showtime)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jason Segel – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Jon Hamm – Fargo (FX)

Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers (HBO)

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death (Max)

Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers (Prime Video)

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

Alan Ruck – Succession (HBO)

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession (HBO)

Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

Abby Elliott – The Bear (FX)

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (Netflix)

Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)

Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (Netflix)

Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love (HBO)

Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)