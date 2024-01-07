See the Complete List of Golden Globes 2024 Nominees and Winners

The 81st annual Golden Globes are officially kicking off the 2024 awards season on Sunday, January 7, with Hollywood’s hottest stars stepping out for the big night.
Nominations were announced in December 2023. Barbie and Succession earned the most nods for film and TV, respectively, with nine each. Oppenheimer trailed closely behind its box-office competition with a total of eight nominations, while fan-favorite series The Bear and Only Murders in the Building each secured five chances to take home a television trophy.
Sunday’s ceremony will see two new categories introduced. The award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement honors movies that made at least $100 million domestically and $150 million worldwide, with Barbie and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour among the inaugural group of nominees. Trevor Noah, Wanda Sykes and more, meanwhile, are up for the first Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television trophy.
Scroll down to see the complete list of 2024 Golden Globe nominees — and look for the bolded names during the show to see who won:
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Best Motion Picture — Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall (France)
Fallen Leaves (Finland)
Io Capitano (Italy)
Past Lives (United States)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom / Poland / United States)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
Matt Damon – Air
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best Director
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Lives
Best Screenplay
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach – Barbie
Tony McNamara – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Score
Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi – The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi – The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon (posthumous)
Best Original Song
“Addicted to Romance” (Bruce Springsteen) – She Came to Me
“Dance the Night” (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin) – Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” (Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt) – Barbie
“Peaches” (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker) – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom” (Lenny Kravitz) – Rustin
“What Was I Made For?” (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) – Barbie
Best Television Series — Drama
1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO)
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
The Bear (FX)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
Beef (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
Dominic West – The Crown (Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Helen Mirren – 1923 (Paramount+)
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)
Emma Stone – The Curse (Showtime)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jason Segel – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)
Jon Hamm – Fargo (FX)
Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers (HBO)
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death (Max)
Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers (Prime Video)
Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
Alan Ruck – Succession (HBO)
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession (HBO)
Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
Abby Elliott – The Bear (FX)
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (Netflix)
Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)
Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (Netflix)
Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love (HBO)
Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)