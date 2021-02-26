A picture is worth a thousand words! The Golden Globes is known as Hollywood’s Party of the Year and celebrities have the photos to prove it.

As fans settle in front of their TV screens to see if their favorite stars will win the most coveted trophies for both film and television each year, Hollywood’s biggest names are getting pampered and documenting their road to the Golden Globes via social media.

Some stars including Alex Borstein and Emma Roberts give their followers an inside look at their pre-show rituals. Roberts, for example, is a fan of grabbing a burger while in full makeup.

Other celebrities share selfies with their significant others before walking the carpet, like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. “I give my ride to the #goldenglobes after party a very enthusiastic 5 ⭐️ rating,” the Sinner alum captioned an Instagram photo following the 2018 show.

Best friends Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams always post photos from their awards show outings, including snaps from their after-show activities.

“Post any awards show, we always end up back at her hotel room, you know, because she doesn’t live in Los Angeles, and we just get undone together,” Philipps exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2021 about her friendship ritual. “We’re just, like, taking out extensions, taking off eyelashes, washing our faces, putting on sweats, putting on cozy outfits. And then we go eat at Jon & Vinny’s or go get food.”

Many stars use the Golden Globes as an excuse to reunite with their costars past and present. Big Little Lies’ Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman teased their show in 2017 while Pirates of the Caribbean’s Orlando Bloom and Zoe Saldana hung out at the 2014 event.

Veep’s cast is known for sharing group shots, whether they win or lose each year. The 12 Years a Slave team, on the other hand, showed how excited they were for their 2014 win with a backstage selfie worthy of being framed.

Scroll down for a look at Golden Globes past selfie-worthy moments from celebs in attendance.