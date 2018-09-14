Television’s biggest (and most fashionable!) night is once again upon Us! The 2018 Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, September 17, at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. with SNL’s Colin Jost and Michael Che stepping away from their Weekend Update desk to take over hosting duties for the evening. And while we anxiously wait to see what TV’s most stylish stars wear on the red carpet this year, we’re taking a look back at some of the best Emmys red carpet looks of all time.

A few of our faves: In 2017, Nicole Kidman picked up the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in the HBO hit Big Little Lies wearing a gorgeous crimson tea-length Calvin Klein by Appointment frock with a crystal-embellished neckline that she paired with a strong red lip. Back in 2002, Jennifer Aniston stunned in a vintage blush-color Christian Dior gown when nabbed her statue for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for playing Rachel in Friends. And there is so much more where that comes from.

Keep scrolling for a look at all of our favorite Emmys fashion moments!