Emmys 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles!

Get excited! The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards honored the best of the best in TV — and obviously, the big event lended itself to iconic fashion moments, too. The festivities were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22, sans host, at 8 p.m. ET and the red carpet blew us away!

As excited as we were to see some of our favorite shows take home the honors, we were equally as thrilled to see our favorite celebs lookin’ their best. With fashionable favorites like This Is Us’ Mandy Moore, Pose’s Billy Porter, and Game of Thrones’s Sophie Turner all nominated for awards, there were so many incredible looks to gush over.

Last year, plenty of celebs brought their A-game, a few notable standouts being Angela Sarafyan’s breathtaking Christian Siriano ballgown, Constance Wu’s liquid metal Jason Wu number and Jessica Biel’s wedding-esque Ralph & Russo gown. Clearly, this year’s celebs had a tough act to follow!

Keep scrolling for a look at all of the head-turning dresses, sharp suits, gender-breaking ensembles — and more! — from the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards!