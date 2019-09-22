Emmys 2019: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

The biggest night in TV has arrived. The 2019 Emmy Awards may just make history. The 71st annual ceremony, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22, will honor Game of Thrones, Veep, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, When They See Us, Escape From Dannemora and many other series.

While Game of Thrones had a not-so-satisfying final season, the series earned a record-setting 32 nominations; the record was previously held by NYPD Blue, which had earned 27 nominations in 1994.

The HBO hit, which wrapped its eighth and final season earlier this year, now has a whopping 160 nominations and 47 wins. However, that number will surely increase come Sunday evening. While the writing was not something fans raved about – it was quite the opposite, in fact – the acting skills of Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Carice van Houten, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, were impressive. All of the aforementioned names earned nominations.

Other series likely to shine on Emmys night include Netflix’s When They See Us and HBO’s Chernobyl. Both are up for Outstanding Limited Series. Chernobyl, the dramatization of the horrific 1986 disaster, earned 19 nods while When They See Us, Ava DuVernay‘s emotional retelling of the Central Park Five, earned 16 nods.

This year’s show also features 23 first-time nominees – many that have a good shot of taking home the golden trophy. While This Is Us has earned 19 nominations, Mandy Moore scored her first this year. Fashion icon Billy Porter has an extremely good chance of winning the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Pose. It’s hard to believe that Amy Adams has never been nominated in the past, but this year, she’s being recognized for her role in Sharp Objects. Game of Thrones‘ Christie took it upon herself to nominate herself for her role in the HBO hit and it worked! Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams, the iconic duo who wowed in Fosse/Verdon, are also up for their first Emmys at Sunday’s show.

