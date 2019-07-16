It’s officially Emmys day, which means while some shows got all the praise they may or may not deserve, many were missing from the list. On Tuesday, July 16, The Good Place star D’Arcy Carden joined The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong to reveal the nominees for the 71st annual Emmy Awards, but there were quite a few eyebrow-raising reveals in many categories.

It’s About Time!

Starting with the positive, Schitt’s Creek finally earned Emmy’s love ahead of its sixth and final season. The Pop TV comedy earned a nom in the Outstanding Comedy category, while Eugene Levy was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy, and Catherine O’Hara was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress.

HBO Takeover

The final season of Game of Thrones may not have impressed fans, but apparently the Television Academy approved. The fantasy drama earned 32(!) nominations, which put HBO in the lead for network with the most nods. The premium cable company landed 137, while Netflix received 117. Those are the only networks that broke 100 nominations. Ten actors in Game of Thrones — including Lena Headey, who barely appeared in the final season — earned recognition.

The Bad Place

While NBC’s The Good Place earned three honors — Outstanding Comedy, Ted Danson for Outstanding Lead and Maya Rudolph for Outstanding Guest — Kristen Bell was overlooked, again, for her leading role, as was D’Arcy Carden, who announced the noms.

Back from the Dead

Dead to Me’s Christina Applegate was a pleasant surprise as the only nomination for the Netflix dark comedy.

Goodbye, Gossip Girl

Penn Badgley was passed over for his role as creepy book boy killer Joe in Lifetime-turned-Netflix’s You.

Losing The Good Fight

One of the biggest surprises was that CBS All Access’ Good Wife spinoff was, once again, missing from the nominations. Christine Baranski, alone, earns the love!

Seen

When They See Us, Ava DuVerney’s emotional take on the Central Park Five, earned four well-deserved nominations.

The Emmy Awards will air on Fox Sunday, September 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

