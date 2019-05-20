Kit Harington: ‘Game of Thrones’ Critics Can ‘Go F–k Themselves’

Didn’t like the final season of Game of Thrones? Jon Snow doesn’t want to hear about it. Kit Harington opened up about the negative reviews of the final season, and frankly, he couldn’t care less.

“How I feel about the show right now is quite defiant. I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season — and I don’t mean to sound mean about critics here — but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their [negative] judgement on it, in my head they can go f–k themselves. ‘Cause I know how much work was put into this,” the actor told Esquire in an interview posted last month.

Before the final episode, over one million fans signed a petition to get the final season remade; after the episode, some viewers who had watched the show from the beginning took to Twitter to complain. However, Harington, 32, just thinks about how much hard work went into it.

“I know how much people cared about this. I know how much pressure people put on themselves and I know how many sleepless nights working or otherwise people had on this show,” the London native said. “Because they cared about it so much. Because they cared about the characters. Because they cared about the story. Because they cared about not letting people down.”

He continued: “Now if people feel let down by it, I don’t give a f–k, because everyone tried their hardest. That’s how I feel. In the end, no one’s bigger fans of the show than we are, and we’re kind of doing it for ourselves. That’s all we could do, really. And I was just happy we got to the end.”

In the final episode, Harington’s Jon Snow killed Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys after telling her she’d always be his queen and kissing her.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published after the finale, he revealed that he knew what some of the backlash would be, but there were reasonable explanations behind the writers’ choices.

“One of my worries with this is we have Cersei (Lena Headey) and Dany, two leading women, who fall. The justification is: Just because they’re women, why should they be the goodies? They’re the most interesting characters in the show. And that’s what Thrones has always done,” he said. “You can’t just say the strong women are going to end up the good people. Dany is not a good person. It’s going to open up discussion but there’s nothing done in this show that isn’t truthful to the characters. And when have you ever seen a woman play a dictator?”

Clarke, for her part, couldn’t help but joke about Jon’s big move: “He just doesn’t like women does he? He keeps f–king killing them!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!