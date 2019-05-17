Betty of Westeros? Lili Reinhart took aim at Game of Thrones fans petitioning for the final season of the show to be rewritten.

Variety posted about the revolt via Instagram on Thursday, May 16, writing: “A petition by an angry fan demanding that HBO remake the final season of #GameOfThrones has now been signed by more than 450,000 people.”

Reinhart, 22, chimed in to defend the series and give those outside the TV industry a lesson. “This is not how television works… TV shows are not fan service,” the Riverdale star commented. “It’s ridiculous of people to think they can demand creative change from artists.”

Game of Thrones drew backlash after “The Bells” aired on Sunday, May 12. Some fans argued that Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) actions in the penultimate episode were out of character and ruined her trajectory.

The Change.org petition, titled “Remake ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 with competent writers,” soon followed. The document claims that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss “have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on.” The hit HBO series is based on author George R.R. Martin’s novels, but the material ran its course in season 6.

The petition further insists that fans deserve “a final season that makes sense.”

Season 8 has resulted in much chatter, from noteworthy deaths to onscreen flubs. The May 5 episode accidentally featured a Starbucks cup. “They really took 2 years to make 6 episodes and left a Starbucks cup in a scene,” a fan tweeted at the time.

However, the network took the snafu in stride. “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” HBO said in a statement. “Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

The series finale of Game of Thrones airs on HBO Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET.

