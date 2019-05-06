Did Westeros get a Starbucks? It looks that way — or someone in production just happened to miss a Starbucks cup that was placed on the table while filming the Sunday, May 5, episode of Game of Thrones. (Read our full recap here!)

During the fourth episode of the final season, the group celebrated their Winterfell win with a ton of alcohol. At one point, Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) gives a speech about Jon Snow (Kit Harington) while he sits on a table. During said speech, the camera panned to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) — at approximately the 17:38 mark of the episode — as well as showing what appeared to be a to-go cup from Starbucks (white lid and all).

Of course, with two episodes of the final season left, fans are watching every moment. So it wasn’t surprising that almost immediately after the airing, viewers took to Twitter to ask about what was happening — and some were not happy.

“They really took 2 years to make 6 episodes and left a Starbucks cup in a scene,” one viewer tweeted with a photo of the scene.

Makeup artist Mykie wrote, “Felt like a failure today but then I saw that dozens of production and post-production crew failed to see that a Starbucks cup was left in a Game Of Thrones shot from their third to last episode ever & now I feel better.”

Some fans went with the funnier responses.

“Wow, Starbucks truly is everywhere,” Frozen star Patti Murin tweeted. Another fan added, “Not surprised by that Starbucks cup, remember when they left Ed Sheeran in that scene.”

“Guys it’s not Starbucks, it’s Winterfell’s own coffee chain ‘Dire cup,’” one viewer wrote.

See more reactions below:

That Winterfell starbucks cashier ain't ready to write Dany's name on her coffee cup #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/N4ktWH1NlJ — Joseph (@TheGeneralSYD) May 6, 2019

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

So this is where we're at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w — Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019

GoT cinematographer: i know there are exactly the right amount of starbucks cups in the shot bc i shot it https://t.co/MKW5ifKKtb — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) May 6, 2019

Is it me or did Sansa plant the Starbucks cup in front of Dany as part of an elaborate plan to take her down? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/O4tvoiyDxd — Liz Nic (@yliznics) May 6, 2019

Game of Thrones airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

