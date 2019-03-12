The grand finale! Game of Thrones will end with a jaw-dropping eighth season in April.

Although the cast and crew of the medieval drama have been tight-lipped about its ending, they have left subtle clues about what happens as the final battle for the Iron Throne nears.

“The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us,” Kit Harington, who stars as Jon Snow in the hit HBO series, told GQ Australia in January 2019. “Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f–king tiring. We were sleep deprived.”

He added: “It was like it was designed to make you think, ‘Right, I’m f–king sick of this.’ I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day — but I’m done.’”

Emilia Clarke, who plays Harington’s love interest Daenerys Targaryen, also opened up about the show’s conclusion while speaking to Us Weekly and other reporters at HBO’s Emmys afterparty in September 2018: “Everybody has done a lot of crying filming the last season, so we’re all feeling very bittersweet and existential crisis-y, the usual.”

Another cast member who is sad to bid the show farewell is Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister). “I had my last day on set back in July of this year … and it was very sad,” he told reporters during his Emmys acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in September 2018. “This is not only a great TV show to be a part of, but it was an enormous family to be a part of.”

