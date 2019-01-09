Winter is coming for Us, but that season in their lives is over. Kit Harington revealed that filming the final season of Game of Thrones left those involved with making the hit series emotionally and physically spent.

The Gunpowder star, 32, who plays Jon Snow in the HBO drama, touched on the strength it took to film the eighth season — and according to him, it wasn’t easy. “The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us. Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f—king tiring,” he revealed in an interview with GQ Australia, published on Tuesday, January 8. “We were sleep deprived.”

“It was like it was designed to make you think, ‘Right, I’m f—king sick of this,’” he continued. “I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day – but I’m done.’”

Game of Thrones, based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series, premiered on HBO in 2011 and has since gained a legion of fans around the world who have been captivated by the medieval series.

Harington can’t be blamed for being eager to start the next chapter in his life. The actor married Rose Leslie, who played his love interest Ygritte on the show, in June 2018. The pair met and fell in love while filming, something Harington considers one of his favorite experiences from working on GoT.

“It dawned on me, recently. And I have no idea if we will, but say me and Rose do have children. They’ll know,” he told GQ Australia. “They’ll be able to see the genesis of their parents getting together. Which is quite a wonderful thought, really.”

The English actor recounted being a part of what has been billed by many as “the best television show of all time” with fond memories — but for now, he isn’t looking back. “That weight is off my shoulders. It’s done now. I can be proud of it,” he said. “We’ve got eight seasons, and they can sit on a bookshelf at home ’til the end of time.”

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in April 2019.

