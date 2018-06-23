They do! Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot in Scotland on Saturday, June 23, Us Weekly can confirm.

They wed at a church on the grounds of Leslie’s family’s estate, with the bride wearing a long-sleeve ivory dress with lace embellishments, a floral headpiece and long veil, while the groom wore a morning suit.

Guests included the couple’s costars including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke, according to The Guardian.

Harington, who plays Jon Snow on Games of Thrones, and Leslie, who played the now-deceased Wildling Ygritte on the HBO hit, announced their engagement in September 2017 after five years of dating. The pair met on the set of the fantasy drama in 2012.

One month after news of their engagement broke, the 31-year-old actor opened up about proposing to his longtime love during an interview with British TV host Jonathan Ross.

“I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff … But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early,” he revealed in October. “Sorry, that’s a really bad expression! I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load.”

BBC News reported in May that Harington and Rose, 31, were set to wed in June. “A 23 June date has been posted at the Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire,” the news network reported on May 25. “The actress’ father, councillor Seb Leslie, owns a castle in his West Garioch constituency.”

Leslie, meanwhile, opened up about wedding planning to Town & Country in February, and revealed she was “trying to fit in” the duo’s nuptials amid their busy schedules.

“I haven’t tackled it,” she told the magazine at the time. “There’s just too much to do.”