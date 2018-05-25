Soon to be off the market! Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie plan to tie the knot next month, according to BBC News.

“A 23 June date has been posted at the Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire. The actress’ father, councillor Seb Leslie, owns a castle in his West Garioch constituency,” the news network reported on Friday, May 25.

The couple — who began dating in 2012 after meeting on set of the hit HBO fantasy drama — announced their engagement in September 2017. However, the 31-year-old actress opened up about wedding planning earlier this year when she revealed that she has been too busy to plan their big day.

“I’m trying to fit in my wedding,” Leslie, who played the now deceased Wildling Ygritte, told Town & Country in a February interview. “I haven’t tackled it. There’s just too much to do,” she said at the time while juggling her busy filming schedule for The Good Fight.

Following the news of their engagement, the 31-year-old actor, who plays hero Jon Snow, opened up about how the proposal didn’t go as planned.

“I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff … But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early,” he said in October. “Sorry, that’s a really bad expression! I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load.”

The soon-to-be newlyweds revealed their engagement in the “Forthcoming Marriages” section of The Times.

The announcement read: “Mr. K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie. The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

