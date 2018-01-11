You know nothing about your wedding, Jon Snow! Rose Leslie admits that she is just too busy juggling her schedule to plan her nuptials to Kit Harington.

“I’m trying to fit in my wedding,” she explains in Town & Country’s February 2018 issue. “I haven’t tackled it. There’s just too much to do.”

What the GoT Stars Look Like Off Set

Leslie and her former Game of Thrones costar confirmed in September that they are engaged. They even sent in an excerpt for The Times announcing the news in the “Forthcoming Marriages” section.

“Mr. K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie,” the post reads in the British newspaper. “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

Love on Set

Leslie, 30, and Harington, 31, began dating in 2012. One month after announcing their engagement, the actor admitted that he fumbled the proposal.

“I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff… But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early,” he told British TV host Jonathan Ross back in October. “Sorry, that’s a really bad expression! I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load.”

Celebrity Weddings 2017

He added of the big day: “[The cast] have all got to be there so the whole [show] has got to shut down.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!