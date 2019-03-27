Winter is here! The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is fast approaching and, believe it or not, many of the leading characters who starred on the HBO series from the beginning have made it to the end.

Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister — despite the fate of most of their family members (R.I.P. Ned Stark, Khal Drogo, Tywin Lannister, etc.), you’ll get to see them on the small screen for at least part of the remaining six episodes.

“The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us,” Kit Harington, who’s portrayed Jon Snow since the show’s inception in 2011, told GQ Australia in January 2019. “Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f–king tiring. We were sleep deprived.”

Emilia Clarke, who plays Harington’s love interest, Daenerys, also opened up about the show’s conclusion while speaking to Us Weekly and other reporters at HBO’s Emmys afterparty in September 2018: “Everybody has done a lot of crying filming the last season, so we’re all feeling very bittersweet and existential crisis-y, the usual.”

Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, shared a similar sentiment during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the most recent Emmy Awards. “I had my last day on set back in July of [2018] … and it was very sad,” he told reporters during his Emmys acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in September 2018. “This is not only a great TV show to be a part of, but it was an enormous family to be a part of.”

The Game of Thrones season 8 premiere airs on HBO Sunday, April 14, at 9 p.m. ET. Until the time comes when you’ll be forced to start saying your goodbye to the series, scroll down to take a look at what your favorites (from the beginning, as well as those who came later in the “game”) look like — on and off screen.