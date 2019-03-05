With just over a month to go before the premiere of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, HBO has finally released a full trailer for the last six episodes of the Emmy-winning series. And the 100-second clip is jam-packed with dragon fire, climactic battles, character reunions and grim prognostications about the great war to come.

The trailer starts with a bloodied Arya (Maisie Williams) running from some unseen threat. When we next see her, though, she’s the one doing the threatening, brandishing a sharp blade toward someone offscreen. “I know death,” she says. “He’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one.”

We see Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) bringing their combined army to Winterfell, with her dragons Drogon and Rhaegal soaring above the castle turrets, much to the amazement of Sansa (Sophie Turner). The allies are fortifying their defenses at Winterfell, since the Starks’ ancestral seat is now in the crosshairs of the encroaching White Walker horde. “They’re coming,” Jon warns in the trailer. “Our enemy doesn’t tire, doesn’t stop, doesn’t feel.”

Now that the King in the North is actually back in the North, he might finally learn the truth about his parentage and his birthright to the Iron Throne. “Everything you did, brought you to where you are now, where you belong: home,” Jon’s adoptive brother Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) tells someone, possibly Jon himself, in the trailer.

We also see Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) preparing for battle, saying, “I promised to fight for the living. I intend to keep that promise.” His sister, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) doesn’t have any lines of dialogue in the clip, but we do see an evocative shot of her sipping wine with tears in her eyes.

That’s not all: The trailer shows glimpses of fan favorite-characters, including Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) — who share a passionate kiss on the battlefield — in addition to Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and Beric (Richard Dormer) — who apparently survived their brush with Viserion’s icy dragon breath at Eastwatch in the Season 7 finale.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on HBO Sunday, April 14.

