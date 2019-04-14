The end is near for HBO’s record-breaking series Game of Thrones. The eighth and final season begins on Sunday, April 14!

For eight years, fans across the world watched the Starks, the Lannisters, the Targaryens and more fictional families wage war on the television adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. You know what that means? A lot of red carpet premieres.

The first big cast premiere was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on March 18, 2013, ahead of season 3. Though not everyone in the cast could make it to California for the event, fan favorites such as Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage all flew in to grace the red carpet.

With days left before the airing of the first episode of season 8, many of the series’ stars — past and present — hit up the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on April 3, 2019, marking one of the very last times such a large portion of the cast would be together.

Noticeably absent was Lena Headey, who’s played one of the fantasy drama’s leading ladies Cersei Lannister since the pilot episode.

“Gutted. Heartbroken and f–ked off, still doesn’t cover my disappointment at not being able to travel to NYC for our final prem tonight,” Headey explained of her absence in an emotional Instagram post at the time. “I f–king hate being sick and the timing of this is a sh-t bag.”

Still, sans Headey, more than 20 of the award-winning production’s stars made it to the premieres in both 2013 and 2019. Scroll down to see the cast on the red carpet, then and now!

Game of Thrones season 8 airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.