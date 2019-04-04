The start of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is almost upon Us (it debuts on HBO on April 14, to be exact), and the star-studded cast turned the streets of NYC into an urban version of the series’ fictional Westeros for the premiere at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday, April 3. And the only thing we’re more excited about than the show’s return was the fierce fashion that was on display on the red carpet.

While Queen Cersei (a.k.a. actress Lena Headey) was forced to miss the event due to illness and unleashed an animated rant on Instagram to express her dismay, her co-stars did her proud — trading their suits of armor for daring and darling designer duds.

Take, for instance, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who play sisters Sansa and Ayra Stark on the show and arrived in coordinating bustier-inspired designs. Turner was rocking her natural blonde hair in place of her character’s signature red strands and kept things short and sweet in an embellished zip-front Louis Vuitton mini. Williams, meanwhile, traded her pastel pink tresses for an icy lavender hue and sparkled in a tiered Miu Miu gown.

Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen — ahem, Emilia Clarke — was a vision in Valentino, and her blue tulle ball gown was actually an homage to her character. On Instagram, she shared that she was wearing “Targaryen colours” and the bodice of the dress featured a crystal-embroidered poem that read, “Leave your door open for me / I might sleepwalk into your dreams.”

From Nathalie Emmanuel's vibrant orange Ermanno Scervino gown and Rose Leslie's scarlet Oscar de la Renta frock to Gwendoline Christie's colorful Iris van Herpen design and Natalie Dormer's slinky Giorgio Armani number, there was no shortage of style on the season 8 Game of Thrones premiere red carpet.