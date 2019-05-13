Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Sunday, May 12, episode of Game of Thrones.

When the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones arrived on Sunday, May 12, everyone knew it could be a possible bloodbath. Ahead of the episode, Emilia Clarke warned that it would be “bigger” than the Battle of Winterfell — “Find the biggest TV you can,” she told Jimmy Kimmel on May 1. So it wasn’t a surprise when Sunday night’s episode began almost immediately with a bang.

Here’s who did not survive the final war.

Varys

After he shared the news of about Jon Snow’s real family, Daenerys ordered him to be killed by Drogon’s blast of fire. Kit Harington‘s Jon stood idly by and watched.

Euron Greyjoy

After he appeared to win in a one on one fight with Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Jamie sat up and stabbed him to death.

