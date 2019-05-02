WARNING: This post contains spoilers from the Sunday, April 28, episode of Game of Thrones.

Emilia Clarke has some advice for Game of Thrones fans! The U.K.-born actress stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, May 1, and dished on the upcoming episode of the HBO show.

“Episode five is bigger,” Clarke, 32, told Jimmy Kimmel while discussing the dramatic Sunday, April 28, “Battle of Winterfell” episode. “Episode five is — I mean, four and five and six, they’re all insane, but like … find the biggest TV you can.”

As for the aforementioned “Battle of Winterfell” — in which Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark shockingly defeated the Night King — Clarke admitted there were moments she “was shaking and crying” while she watched.

“It was nuts. I mean, being in — what you saw was really what it was like shooting it,” she recalled. “You saw blood and mud and angry, screaming people. And then backstage there was blood and mud … and asleep people.”

Williams, 22, opened up about her character’s unlikely kill during a post-show interview with Entertainment Weekly on Sunday night.

“It was so unbelievably exciting,” she said of finding out about her role in the episode. “But I immediately thought that everybody would hate it; that Arya doesn’t deserve it. The hardest thing is in any series is when you build up a villain that’s so impossible to defeat and then you defeat them. It has to be intelligently done because otherwise people are like, ‘Well, [the villain] couldn’t have been that bad when some 100-pound girl comes in and stabs him.’ You gotta make it cool. And then I told my boyfriend and he was like, ‘Mmm, should be Jon [Snow] though really, shouldn’t it?’”

However, as filming went on, Williams explained she started feeling more confident in herself and realized her character deserved the success.

“When we did the whole bit with Melisandre, I realized the whole scene with [the Red Woman] brings it back to everything I’ve been working for over these past 6 seasons — 4 if you think about it since [Arya] got to the House of Black and White,” she explained. “It all comes down to this one very moment. It’s also unexpected and that’s what this show does. So then I was like, ‘F—k you Jon, I get it.’”

The final season of Game of Thrones airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

