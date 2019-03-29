May Sprousehart — and Bughead — live on forever!

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, who portray onscreen couple Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on Riverdale, first sparked dating rumors following season 1 of the CW series, which aired in 2017.

While the actress initially played coy about their offscreen relationship, she spoke candidly about her sex life to Cosmopolitan in January 2018.

“I love to talk about it. It’s interesting — one big insecurity I had to get past was when the person I’m with has had more sexual experiences than I have and has been in love more than I have. It’s mainly sexual though — I find myself thinking that they’re comparing me to their ex-lovers,” Reinhart told the magazine. “I know it’s a stupid insecurity, because I can’t control someone’s past or dictate who they slept with before me … and besides, they’re with me for a reason.”

Months later, however, the teen drama star told Harper’s Bazaar that she is “not OK” talking about her relationship with Sprouse.

“I’m not going to tell you my love story,” she said. “That’s just not appropriate right now.”

The pair have come a long way since then as both Reinhart and Sprouse often gush about each other on social media. In September 2018, the former Suite Life of Zack & Cody star posted a topless photo of his girlfriend and costar on her 22nd birthday.

“Both the birthday and the gift,” he wrote alongside a pic of Reinhart with her arms crossed over her bare chest while looking at herself in the mirror via Instagram. “My little muse, happy birthday my love.”

Scroll through for a complete timeline of their relationship: