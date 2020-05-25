It’s over! Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have called it quits for the second time, eight months after rekindling their romance in September 2019.

The New York Post‘s Page Six reported on Monday, May 25, that the pair had recently split and have been quarantining separately during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speculation swirled earlier this month that they had gone their separate ways after Skeet Ulrich, who plays Sprouse’s father on Riverdale, and his girlfriend, Megan Blake Irwin, did an Instagram Live and were asked about the pair.

“I think they were a very cute couple,” Ulrich said, with Irwin adding, “They were a very cute couple. They’re both beautiful people.”

The former couple, who met while acting as love interests Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on The CW’s Riverdale in 2016, also sparked breakup rumors in February when they walked the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet solo in Los Angeles.

However, the two were photographed inside the February 9 bash, where Sprouse, 27, held his then-girlfriend’s glass of champagne as Reinhart, 23, held up her gown as they walked together.

The split comes after the pair reconnected in September 2019, following a brief breakup two months prior. The Ohio native called Sprouse her “boyfriend” during an interview with Coveteur at the time, confirming the duo had gotten back together.

The Five Feet Apart actor shared a series of photos of himself and Reinhart a few days after their September reconciliation in honor of the actress’ birthday. “Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky ever since?” Sprouse captioned his Instagram post at the time.

Us confirmed in July 2019 that the TV costars had split for the first time after dating for two years. Throughout their on-again-off-again romance, the actors showed plenty of PDA and support for one another.

On Valentine’s Day in 2019, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum gushed about his then-girlfriend via Instagram. “Quite actually the only thing keeping me sane is @lilireinhart,” he wrote at the time. “You make me very happy. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.”

In August 2018, the Hustlers actress sent her man a sweet birthday message via social media writing, “It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure ~ Happy birthday, my love.”

The former lovebirds, who made their red-carpet debut as boyfriend and girlfriend at the Met Gala in New York City in May 2018, were first linked in July 2017.

At the time they were spotted kissing and holding hands while in San Diego for Comic-Con.