Sorry, Bughead fans. While Riverdale’s favorite ship is still going strong when the CW show returns in the fall, the actors are no longer together, Us Weekly revealed exclusively on Monday, July 22. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, who just attended San Diego Comic-Con together with their cast, have split after nearly two years of dating.

On Saturday, July 20, the pair arrived at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Bash with costars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch, but kept their distance for most of the night and left separately. Multiple sources confirmed the pair have split, but fans are just not having it.

“Betty finally joined the farm and jughead couldn’t deal with that nonsense,” one Riverdale fan tweeted on Monday following the news. Another added, “IF RUMOURS ARE TRUE ABOUT COLE AND LILI BREAKING UP I WILL RIOT AND NEVER WATCH RIVERDALE AGAIN … nvm, ill still watch it but ill be v sad.”

Others, who have supported the duo since romance rumors first began in 2017, had a broader reaction. “Cole and lili broke up… love doesn’t exist… try to prove me wrong,” one fan said. “Lili and cole reportedly broke up that’s it i don’t believe in love anymore,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans chose to just share Gifs of their reactions:

After Comic-Con ended on Sunday, the Hustlers actress, 22, shared a photo of the entire cast — including 26-year-old Sprouse. “Comic Con always reminds me how lucky I am to be part of something so special and thankfully it’s with these beautiful people. Thanks for coming out to see us this weekend,” she captioned the Instagram.

She also shared a screenshot from the show’s panel on Sunday, of herself sitting between KJ Apa and Sprouse. She captioned the still: “Please don’t put me between these two ever again.”

Neither Sprouse nor Reinhart’s reps have returned Us‘ request for comment.

