Anything for love. Cole Sprouse went all out to treat his girlfriend, Lili Reinhart, to a special adventure she would never forget.

“I really like the road-trip date. I took my girlfriend on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun,” Sprouse, 26, told Glamour magazine in an interview published on Friday, March 15. “I like traveling quite a bit. I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories — and the greatest romances.”

The former Disney Channel star continued, “My language of love is quality time. I’m not really the type of person that likes going to a movie and sitting in silence [for a date]. Maybe a little breaking and entering! Some photography! Who knows?”

The self-proclaimed private pair also play onscreen couple Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on The CW’s Riverdale. Sprouse and Reinhart, 22, first sparked real-life romance rumors in July 2017 after they were seen kissing at a Comic Com afterparty in San Diego, California. They seemingly confirmed their relationship when they were photographed kissing in Paris in April 2018, and made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in New York City the following month.

On Valentine’s Day, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum posted a picture of the Surviving Jack actress on Instagram and wrote, “Quite actually the only thing keeping me sane is @lilireinhart.”

Reinhart also shared a selfie of the duo on her own Instagram page and captioned it, “You make me very happy. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.”

The lovebirds are currently leaning on each other for support in the wake of Riverdale costar Luke Perry’s untimely death on March 4. Sprouse said the cast of the hit teen drama is “recovering,” but it’s “not the easiest thing to talk about.”

The Ohio native, for her part, tweeted that Perry’s death is “hard to grasp.” She noted: “I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss. I just can’t believe it.”

