Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse may have made their red carpet debut as a couple two months ago, but the Riverdale actress still has no interest in publicly discussing her offscreen relationship with her costar.

”I’m not OK talking about my relationship,” Reinhart, 21, told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on Monday, July 2. “I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.”

Reinhart and Sprouse, who play the onscreen couple known as Bughead to Riverdale fans, first sparked romance rumors one year ago after they were spotted kissing and holding hands at Comic-Con in San Diego in July 2017. Since then, the duo have been spotted packing on the PDA on multiple occasions, including on trips to Hawaii, Paris and Mexico. Fans went wild when Reinhart shared a photo of the twosome at the Met Gala in New York City in May.

That same month, the CW star fought back against rumors that she was pregnant with Sprouse’s baby, telling fans that her body is something she will “never apologize for.” Reinhart expanded on the rumors during her conversation with Harper’s Bazaar.

“Am I pregnant? Am I dating someone? Am I gay? Am I gaining weight? Am I homophobic? People will always have something to say.” she told the publication. “I’ve accepted that. It doesn’t mean it’s not frustrating when people say those things. It’s not like it just rolls off my back.”

“We’re in a generation where people say, ‘Be who you are. Embrace your differences.’ And then they also praise people who have plastic faces,” she continued. “Here’s the thing. If getting plastic surgery is going to make you enjoy your life better, do it … I understand if there are people out there who aren’t happy when they look at the mirror, and they can’t find that love for themselves. I know people who have gotten plastic surgery and it’s changed their lives. That’s really wonderful. But I think you should be able own up to it.”

Reinhart added: “The most-followed people on Instagram are skinny people who have abs, long legs, silky hair, and filled-in eyebrows. But then people really love when I say, ‘It’s OK to not have a 24-inch waist and it’s OK to have pimples.’ But those same people are praising the people with images of flawless everything. Which side are you on?”

