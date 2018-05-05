With the 2018 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala (a.k.a. the Met Gala) just days away, Stylish decided to go back in time and take a look at the hottest celeb couples that have shined on the carpet together. This year the fancy fete, which always takes place the first Monday in May, will be hosted by Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace with a “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme.

While we predict how the most stylish stars will interpret that concept, we can also anticipate the duos that will be doting on each other on the carpet this time around, but before that, we invite you to reminisce about the sexiest pairs of Met Galas past. Because the only thing better than an over-the-top fashion moment is an over-the-top fashion moment times two. From Jay-Z and Beyonce to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, there have been tons of cute couples to choose from. Click through to see some of the hottest twosomes!