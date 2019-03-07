His legacy lives on. Cole Sprouse opened up about Luke Perry’s death and revealed how the tragedy has affected the Riverdale cast.

“We’re recovering, yeah. It’s obviously not the easiest thing to talk about, but he was well-loved and there’s been an outpouring of emotional support from people around the world, which just goes to show what a wonderful person he was and how much he impacted people’s lives and impacted our lives,” Sprouse, 26, who portrays Jughead Jones, shared during an interview to promote his new film, Five Feet Apart. “But I know that his family has requested privacy during this period and I respect that quite a bit.”

Fans all around the world are mourning Perry, who died at age 52 on Monday, March 4, after suffering a massive stroke. The CW drama honored his memory during the Wednesday, March 6, episode credits and has vowed to dedicate all future episodes to him.

Many other Riverdale stars have shared sweet sentiments about Perry too after his passing. “I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us,” Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper) tweeted on Monday of the late actor, who played Fred Andrews. Added Molly Ringwald, who portrays Fred’s estranged wife, Mary Andrews: “My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family.”

In October 2018, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about how much he enjoyed starring on Riverdale and spending time with the younger cast members. “The thing I tell them, and I know this from my experience from 90210, this show will come and go, but you have these people for the rest of your life,” he gushed at the time. “That’s one of the greatest takeaways from this situation. You can have these friends for the rest of your life.”

