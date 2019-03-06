Riverdale Dedicates Remaining Episodes to Luke Perry

Honoring Fred Andrews’ legacy. Riverdale executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced in a sweet tribute to Luke Perry that all future episodes of the CW drama will be dedicated to the late star.

“Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days,” Aguirre-Sacasa, 45, wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, March 6. “With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always.”

The writer added: “Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best — helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”

In the photo shared by Aguirre-Sacasa, Perry is surrounded by his costars, including Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols and Mädchen Amick. The late actor holds the Riverdale High School seal as he grins.

According to the tweet, the Riverdale team returned to set after a two-day production shutdown following Perry’s sudden death. While the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum will appear in the Wednesday episode, there has been no word on when his final hour will air.

Perry starred as Fred Andrews, the father of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), since the show’s 2017 debut.

The 8 Seconds actor died at age 52 on Monday, March 4, days after he suffered a massive stroke. His rep told Us Weekly in a statement that his family was by his side at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California.

The Riverdale cast and crew flooded social media with tributes to their late costar. “I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us,” Reinhart (Betty Cooper) wrote on Twitter on Monday. “I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss. … I just can’t believe it.”

Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) captioned an Instagram cast photo on Tuesday, March 5: “Luke, I am so lucky to have known you & gotten so close to you these last 3 years. You were such a light in our lives; the most genuine & kind soul I will ever know. From day one of this show you were the most amazing mentor to me. Thank you for teaching me not only about this industry, but also about kindness and being a family and how to foster and nurture those important relationships … you were the absolute best at that. I love you Luke, you and those sweet forehead kisses will forever be missed.”

Riverdale airs on The CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

