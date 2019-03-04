Luke Perry will definitely be missed. The writers of Riverdale, the show the 52-year-old actor was a series regular on at the time of his death, released a statement following his shocking passing.

“Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend,” the official account for the Riverdale writers room tweeted on Monday, March 4.

Executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater also spoke out about the death.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all,” the statement read. “A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

The actor, who portrayed Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, on the CW drama, died on Monday, days after suffering a massive stroke. His publicist confirmed to Us Weekly that he was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” the rep added in a statement.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star suffered a stroke on Wednesday, February 27, at his home in Sherman Oaks, California.

Molly Ringwald, who plays Perry’s estranged wife on the drama, also spoke out on Monday, tweeting, “My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. #LukePerry.”

Many of the actor’s Riverdale costars posted to social media last week following the news of the stroke. “Thinking of you, Luke, and praying for your safe recovery,” Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on the series, posted on Instagram. “Love you bud,” Cole Sprouse added.

