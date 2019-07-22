Jughead and Betty are over. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have split after nearly two years of dating, multiple sources exclusively confirm to Us Weekly.

The Riverdale costars were spotted keeping their distance from each other at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con party in San Diego on Saturday, July 21. They both mingled with Riverdale castmates at different times, but were rarely seen together.

Sprouse, 26, was later overheard telling a pal at the event that he and Reinhart, 22, broke up. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum left the celebration with Riverdale’s KJ Apa and Camila Mendes sans the Hustlers actress.

Despite their recent split, the costars appeared cordial as they sat next to each other during the show’s panel in Hall H on Sunday, July 21. Reinhart even later joked about her ex and Apa goofing off. “Please don’t put me between these two ever again,” she captioned an Instagram pic of the trio from the event on Monday.

Sprouse and Reinhart — who play onscreen couple Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on the hit CW show — were first linked in July 2017 after they were spotted making out at Comic-Con. They seemingly confirmed their real-life romance in April 2018 when they were seen kissing in Paris, and went on to make their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in New York City the following month.

Earlier this year, Sprouse opened up about his relationship with Reinhart and revealed the most romantic thing he has done for her.

“I really like the road trip date. I took my girlfriend on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun,” he told Glamour magazine in March. “I like traveling quite a bit. I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories — and the greatest romances.”

The former Disney Channel star continued: “My language of love is quality time. I’m not really the type of person that likes going to a movie and sitting in silence [for a date]. Maybe a little breaking and entering! Some photography! Who knows?”

The month prior, Reinhart gushed over her beau in a sweet post in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“You make me very happy,” the actress wrote alongside a selfie of the pair. “Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.”

