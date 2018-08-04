Lili Reinhart gave Sprousehart fans what they wanted. The Riverdale actress called costar and boyfriend Cole Sprouse “my love” in a tribute post for the actor’s 26th birthday.

“It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you,” Reinhart, 21, captioned an Instagram photo of Sprouse on Saturday, August 4. “I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure~ Happy birthday, my love.”

The actress adopted a funnier tone on Twitter, writing, “Happy birthday to the princess, and also to Meghan Markle,” alongside an image of the two.

One day earlier, Sprouse shared a close-up pic of Reinhart on his own Instagram account. He captioned the intimate shot, “Humming.”

The pair star on the CW hit as star-crossed lovers Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones. They first sparked dating rumors when eyewitnesses caught them kissing and holding hands at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2017.

The couple are notoriously private about their romance. “I’m not OK talking about my relationship,” Reinhart told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published in July. “I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.” Though they have never confirmed their status, the two have been publicly affectionate in Hawaii, Paris and Mexico.

Sprouse has been equally tight-lipped. When asked during a PaleyFest L.A. panel in March if he and Reinhart are dating, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum responded, “No comment,” which elicited screams from the audience.

More recently, Reinhart denied pregnancy rumors in May, the same month she walked the Met Gala red carpet with Sprouse. “It’s unfortunate that one unflattering photo of my stomach circulating the internet causes hundreds of people to think I’m pregnant,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “Nope. Not pregnant. This is just my body.”

