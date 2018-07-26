What exactly does “Will you be my queen?” mean? Well, Riverdale fans will find out sooner rather than later, Cole Sprouse told Us Weekly exclusively at Entertainment Weekly’s closing night party at San Deigo Comic-Con on Saturday, July 21.

“Now that I am the Serpent King, I was wondering how you felt about being my queen,” Jughead asked Betty (real-life girlfriend Lili Reinhart) while in bed in the season 2 finale. However, no one really knew what that meant. Following the finale, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine that Jughead’s question seemed a bit more “romantic” than just asking her to join the serpents.

“It was very intentionally vague,” Sprouse, 25, told Us. “But we clarify what that actually means in the first episode in a really nice, cute way.”

That sounds like good news for Bughead fans! However, with Jughead’s mother and sister finally coming to town, things will change for everyone. “I’m sure that’s gonna throw a wrench in the whole family dynamic and with his friends and Betty,” he told Us, adding that the relationships with the women in his family aren’t great.

“He’s super way overprotective of his sister, to a fault I would think,” Sprouse said. “His relationship with his mother is tense because she basically abandoned the kids. She’s a badass, an ex-Serpent from what I believe. She’s gonna be trouble.”

Riverdale returns to The CW Wednesday, October 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

