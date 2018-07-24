Not every ship can remain afloat in the town of Riverdale. The cast gathered to talk all things season 3 at San Diego Comic-Con and revealed that while friendships are blossoming, one couple is in trouble: Veronica and Archie.

“There’s a struggle,” Camila Mendes said in Us Weekly’s video suite. “They are going to struggle in their relationship … and there might be someone else.”

The pair were still together at the end of season 2, which ended with Archie in handcuffs. Season 3 picks up about three months later.

“Archie’s on trial for the murder at the start of season,” KJ Apa told Us.

Meanwhile, Veronica has a new focus: running Pop’s and taking down her father while learning how to live without his support.

“I feel like in season 2, she was a trying to decide if her dad was a bad person. And I feel like in season 3, she’s decided he’s a bad person. Took her long enough,” Mendes added. “I think there’s gonna be so much more of a clear battle between Hiram and Veronica because now, she owns Pop’s. She’s cut off financially and has to support herself, and her father’s constantly trying to get in her way of that.”

Additionally, this season’s mystery will have a “supernatural” twist, which will throw a wrench in everyone’s lives.

“It’s not necessarily magic, but something that’s happening in the town that nobody really understands,” Mendes said.

For more, watch our interview with the cast above. Riverdale returns to The CW Wednesday, October 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!