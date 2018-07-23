Keeping it in the family! Mark Consuelos told Us Weekly that he’d love for wife Kelly Ripa to appear on his CW show, Riverdale! Consuelos, who was at San Diego Comic-Con to appear on the show’s panel moderated by Ripa, already has an idea for how she could appear on the hit drama.

“Wouldn’t it be great? She could play a nice little saucy character,” the actor, 47, told Us exclusively at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Bash on Saturday, July 21. “Hiram’s mistress or something like that?”

Ripa, 47, appeared at the party with her husband, posing for photos on the red carpet before heading inside while he spoke to reporters. Later, she shared an Instagram photo of them from the carpet, captioning it, “Prom with #daddy.”

The couple met in 1995 on the set of All My Children. Two years later, they married in Las Vegas. In a recent interview, she revealed that they actually split right before tying the knot.

“Right before we got married, we broke up. We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped,” she said on the “Comments by Celebs” podcast on July 10. “Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married.”

Now together for 22 years, the couple share three kids: Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15.

Consuelos also told Us what his hopes are for Hiram in the upcoming season of Riverdale. “I love what they’ve done with Hiram, even though it’s definitely a dark character,” he said. “Maybe going full circle and losing some control and having to be humble and win people back … and then betray them again.”

Riverdale returns to The CW on Wednesday, October 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

