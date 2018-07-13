They almost didn’t make it to Vegas! Kelly Ripa recently revealed that she and Mark Consuelos split a week before they eloped in Sin City in 1996.

“Right before we got married, we broke up. We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped,” the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host dished on the “Comments by Celebs” podcast. “Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married.”

Ripa and Consuelos, both 47 now, met on the set of All My Children in the ‘90s. The pair played love interests on the soap, and tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 1997.

“He popped the question the day before we got married, but that day, that very day that we got back together, we were at a taping of Regis and Kathie Lee. It was their Mother’s Day special,” Ripa explained. “They were pretaping it, and one of the dreams of one of the mothers was to meet Mark and me. We were her favorite characters on All My Children.”

She added: “She wanted to meet us, and I think we drove out a new car or pushed out a new pool table or something. She got a present from her kids and we brought it out to her … It all is so connected.”

Ripa later joined Regis Philbin as the new cohost of Live! in 2001. The Hope and Faith alum and the Riverdale star, who celebrated 22 years of marriage in May, are parents of Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15.

“Feliz Aniversario lover! 22 years,” Ripa captioned an Instagram video on May 1 of the duo over the years, including pics from their aforementioned Vegas nuptials. “You’re a human roller coaster that I’m tall enough to ride. @instasuelos.”

Consuelos, for his part, posted a picture from their honeymoon jin honor of their anniversary: “5-1-96…happy 22nd anniversary Boo.. seems like yesterday to me. I’m sure it feels a lot longer to you…(honeymoon photo Capri, Italy … we’re still banned from that hotel… it was worth it).”

