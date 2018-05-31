Bughead forever! Lili Reinhart shared a sweet, never-before-seen throwback photo of herself at the 2018 Met Gala with boyfriend Cole Sprouse. The twosome sent fans into a frenzy when they finally made their red carpet debut as a couple at the star-studded event.

The duo, who star as onscreen couple Betty and Jughead in the CW series Riverdale, made headlines after stepping out together following months of romance rumors.

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on May 30, 2018 at 9:42pm PDT

Reinhardt, 21, posted the cute black-and-white picture of herself and Sprouse, 25, to Instagram on Wednesday, May 30. Although she didn’t leave a caption for her 9 million followers to fawn over, many of the couple’s costars chimed in via the comments.

“Break the internet,” wrote Vanessa Morgan, who portrays their schoolmate Toni. Added Sprouse’s onscreen dad Skeet Ulrich, “❤❤❤.”

Although the newly minted pair have famously refused to comment on their love, Reinhart recently shot down rumors that she is pregnant with Sprouse’s baby.

“It’s unfortunate that one unflattering photo of my stomach circulating the internet causes hundreds of people to think that I’m pregnant. Nope. Not pregnant. This is just my body,” the blonde beauty wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, May 28, after catching wind of the speculation. “This is just my body. And sometimes I’m bloated. Sometimes an unflattering photo is taken of me. Sometimes I go through periods of time where I gain weight.”

She added: “My body is something I will NEVER apologize for. My body will constantly go through change. And so will yours. And that’s fine. So let’s not put so much time and effort into caring about a stranger’s figure.”

Reinhart and the Disney alum first sparked romance rumors in July 2017 after locking lips during a Riverdale event in San Diego. Since then, they’ve vacationed in Hawaii and Mexico.

The Miss Stevens star recently explained why she keeps the relationship under wraps. “It’s called a private life for a reason — it’s mine and it’s special and sacred,” she told Seventeen magazine in April, weeks after a fan asked the duo if they’re dating while they spoke on a Paley Fest panel. “My relationships are between me and whomever I’m with, not between me and the world.”

