Betty and Jughead may be open about their romance, but Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are keeping their rumored love on the down-low.

The Riverdale costars have been coy about their relationship for nearly nine months, and Reinhart, 21, explained why in a new interview.

“Every time someone asks me about it, I make a decision then and there whether I’m comfortable. It’s not like I’m in some kind of contract, but I’m not in a place where I want to talk about it and that’s totally fine,” she told Seventeen magazine for its May/June 2018 issue. “It’s called a private life for a reason — it’s mine and it’s special and sacred. My relationships are between me and whomever I’m with, not between me and the world.”

Although Sprouse, 24, didn’t comment on his love life while speaking to the magazine, he revealed the relationship advice he’d give his younger self. “Relax! I spent so much time trying to be perceived as some kind of playboy instead of someone who spent 90 percent of his day playing video games,” the former Disney star joked.

Reinhart and the Suite Life on Deck alum sparked romance rumors in July 2017 when she was spotted wearing his jacket at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Bash in San Diego. The pair were seen locking lips later in the evening.

The Miss Stevens actress and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star continued to fuel speculation later that month when they were caught cozying up together in Vancouver, Canada.

Fans haven’t shied away from asking the onscreen and offscreen couple about their love. During a PaleyFest Q&A panel in L.A. last month, one woman asked the pair point-blank, “Are you dating?”

Spouse laughed off the awkwardness as he replied in a husky voice, “No comment.”

The twosome were most recently seen kissing in Paris earlier this month and they are currently vacationing together in Mexico. Neither Sprouse nor Reinhart have confirmed they are dating.

