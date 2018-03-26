Next question, please! Cole Sprouse expertly handled an awkward situation involving a fan and his rumored girlfriend, Lili Reinhart, at a PaleyFest L.A. cast panel for their show Riverdale on Sunday, March 25.

One brave young lady asked the pair, “Are you dating?” during the Q&A portion of the event. Sprouse, 25, pulled the microphone attached to his jacket close to his mouth and in a husky voice responded, “No comment.” The audience erupted in screams and giggles as the actor gave a big grin. For her part, Reinhart, 21, remained silent, and the cameras never panned to her to get her reaction.

This is what happens when a fan asks if #Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are dating IRL. We’ve heard this (answer) before… pic.twitter.com/Q67EHKNwJ4 — Jessica Radloff (@JRadloff) March 25, 2018

The on-screen couple — they play star-crossed lovers Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones — have been sparking dating rumors ever since July 2017 when she was spotted wearing his jacket at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Bash. That same night, Sprouse and Reinhart were seen kissing and holding hands.

The costars were then photographed on a Hawaiian vacation in January. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum had his arm around the actress as they walked along the beach. They were also snapped arriving back in Vancouver after their getaway, taking selfies with fans before returning to film their CW hit.

Sprouse and Reinhart have never confirmed their relationship. In fact, they often find creative ways to avoid commenting on their love lives. During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in October 2017, the actor joked that he uses Bughead’s relationship to his advantage. “They’re contractually obliged to give me as many kiss scenes as possible this season,” he quipped. “I wrote it into my contract.”

