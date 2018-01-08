Homebound! Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart landed at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on Sunday, January 7, after enjoying a romantic vacation in Hawaii.

Reinhardt, 21, and Sprouse, 25, who portray couple Betty and Jughead on The CW’s Riverdale, cozied up in warm clothes while pulling their suitcases through the terminal. Although the pair have yet to confirm their relationship, they were spotted strolling on the beach arm-in-arm on Friday, January 5, in Hawaii.

The two sparked romance rumors in July when Reinhart was spotted wearing Sprouse’s jacket at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Bash in San Diego, according to Page Six. Later that evening, the former Disney star and the Miss Stevens actress were seen holding hands and kissing.

Scroll down to see photos of the duo at the airport!