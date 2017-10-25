Suite move! Cole Sprouse was on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, October 25, and he jokingly revealed how his rumored girlfriend Lili Reinhart is mentioned in his Riverdale contract.

While talking to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, the Disney Channel alum, 25, said that he added in his contract that the producers give him more kissing scenes with Reinhart in the CW drama’s second season. After a clip of him as Jughead Jones kissing the actress, who plays Betty Cooper, was shown, Sprouse said fans should expect a lot more scenes of the two of them locking lips.

“A little bit more of that, which is going to be good,” the Big Daddy star quipped. “They’re contractually obliged to give me as many kiss scenes as possible this season. I wrote it into my contract.”

The costars have not confirmed their relationship since first sparking dating rumors in July. Page Six reported at the time that the actress, 21, was seen wearing The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star’s jacket at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Bash in San Diego. Later in that evening, the rumored pair were spotted holding hands and kissing.

Back in July, an eyewitness told Us Weekly that the costars were openly affectionate while in Vancouver. “Cole and Lili were holding hands and looked really coupley,” the source told Us. “Also, the way he grabbed her waist to bring her in for a photo seemed more than friendly.”

In August, Reinhart sent Sprouse a sweet message on his birthday with a photo on Instagram: “To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in the past year than I have ever seen in my whole life. Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here’s to many more.”

