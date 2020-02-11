Still going strong! Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse were seen together at an Oscars celebration in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, amid split rumors.

The two caused fans to panic when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars 2020 party but didn’t walk the carpet together. They started their night by posing solo — and some outlets reported that they didn’t interact at all at the event.

The lovebirds, however, were photographed together inside the bash at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts.

In a photo published online by Vanity Fair, Sprouse, 27, was seen holding onto his drink in one hand while carrying Reinhart’s glass of champagne in the other hand. He looked back at his girlfriend, who was holding up her gown as the two spent time together at the Hollywood party.

A few days prior, the Hustlers star, 23, sparked speculation that there was trouble between the pair after she “unfollowed” her beau on Instagram earlier in the month. Reinhart took to her Instagram Stories on February 6 to clear up the situation writing, “There was a glitch on Instagram everyone, don’t freak out.”

In November, Reinhart shared a series of photos with her man via Instagram putting their lovey-dovey romance on full display for the first time since their break up four months earlier. “The sequel,” she wrote alongside the photos, one of which showed her kissing Sprouse.

The costars, who play Betty and Jughead on Riverdale, began dating in 2017 after meeting on The CW series’ set in 2016. They took a brief relationship hiatus in July 2019, Us Weekly confirmed, before getting back together in September.

Soon after they reconnected, the former Disney Channel star took to Instagram to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday. “Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky ever since?” the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum captioned a collage of four photos with the birthday girl on September 13.

Following their reconciliation, the newest face of CoverGirl called Sprouse her “boyfriend” too, when talking with Coveteur about her couples’ costume plans for Halloween.

“I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween,” Reinhart told the publication on September 8. “I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don’t want to spoil it if it’s not going to happen, but it’s a TV duo.”