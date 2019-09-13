



Cole Sprouse is so “lucky” Lili Reinhart was born on Friday the 13th.

The former Disney Channel star, 27, took to his Instagram on Friday, September 13, to wish his girlfriend a happy 23rd birthday.

“Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky ever since?” Sprouse captioned a collage of four photos with his Riverdale costar.

Earlier this month, the Hustlers star confirmed that she and the Five Feet Apart actor were back together in an interview with Coveteur. She also teased that the two are planning a couples costume for Halloween.

“I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween,” Reinhart said. “I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don’t want to spoil it if it’s not going to happen, but it’s a TV duo.

Us Weekly confirmed that the couple broke up in July after two years of dating. The news came days after the two attended San Diego Comic-Con together with the rest of the Riverdale cast. A source told Us at the time that the pair attended Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con bash with their Riverdale costars, but kept their distance for most of the night and left separately.

A couple weeks later, Reinhart and Sprouse referenced the breakup in Instagram posts promoting their W magazine cover, which was shot two months before their split.

“None of you know s–t,” Reinhart wrote on Instagram, while Sprouse quipped: “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult.”

Us confirmed the couple’s relationship in July 2017 after Reinhart and Sprouse were spotted kissing and holding hands at San Diego Comic-Con that year. An eyewitness also told Us that month that the couple were openly affectionate while they filmed Riverdale in Vancouver.

“Cole and Lili were holding hands and looked really coupley,” the source said at the time. “Also, the way he grabbed her waist to bring her in for a photo seemed more than friendly.”

Reinhart and Sprouse met on the set of the CW drama in 2016. They play love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!