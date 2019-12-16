When it comes to relationships on television, a happy one isn’t always an entertaining one. However, how slow can a slow burn be? For some series, the relationship match just can’t be lit — and it’s time.

Riverdale, for example, is based on the famous Archie Comics, which focuses on the love triangle between Betty, Archie and Veronica. However, on the CW series, that triangle hasn’t really been explored. While Betty (Lili Reinhart) seemed to be in love with Archie (KJ Apa) at the beginning of the show, it never went anywhere romantic as he immediately shut it down.

In season 2, during brief hiatus’ from their other relationships, they share a quick kiss. However, a relationship has never explored — yet.

“The core of Archie Comics has always been two things. One is that they’ve always been in high school, and two is that there’s always been a love triangle,” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Us Weekly ahead of season 4. “Strangely, on Riverdale, we haven’t played a lot of high school stuff, and we have not played the classic love triangle as much. So, my hope is that this season we’ll playing a lot more of the high school stuff and more of the love triangle stuff.”

He also noted that besides death, the only thing that could “break up the foursome” would be “something romantic happening,” so maybe that’s why he’s waited. “It may not seem like it, but I genuinely love these characters and I love this quartet. I want them to be OK. It feels like I put them through the wringer, and I do, but there’s a part of me that always thinks that they’ll survive, they’ll be OK, they’ll win.”

